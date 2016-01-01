The Worlds Number One Dance Hit Music Network Station HIT FM offers you a pleasant, danceable & energetic mix of among others the best dance tunes with a smile and a few cool jams thrown in. Read more

HIT FM the story Started in 1988, HIT FM Network traces its roots all the way back to 1979 when the pioneering disco and soul-oriented station Disco 91 hit the airwaves, soon to be followed by Studio 102, a station that pioneered the European dance radio format. Read more